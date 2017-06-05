May 17-23 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.
May 17-23
•False alarm, 4:12 a.m. May 17, 6500 block of South Foothills Drive.
•Suspicious activity, 12:54 p.m. May 17, 4500 block of South Alamos Way.
•Welfare check, 12:42 p.m. May 18, 4400 block of South Louis L’amour Drive.
•Traffic hazard, 5:01 p.m. May 18, South Alameda Road and South Kings Ranch Road.
•Sexual offense, 5:59 p.m. May 18, 6100 block of South Sage Way.
•Suspicious activity, 1:46 a.m. May 19, 9800 block of East La Palma Avenue
•Medical assist, 10:52 a.m. May 19, 4700 block of South Primrose Drive.
•Medical assist, 3:10 p.m. May 19, 7100 block of East U.S. Highway
•Civil matter, 4:19 p.m. May 19, 9500 block of East Placer Drive
•Possession of narcotic drug, 9:16 p.m. May 19, East U.S. Highway at 10 block of South Mountainbrook Drive
•Medical assist, 4 a.m. May 20, 8200 block of East Sweet Acacia Drive.
•Fraud, 8:22 a.m. May 20, 8900 block of East Amber Sun Way
•Alarm, 11:13 a.m. May 20, 5400 block of South Mohave Sage Drive.
•Violation of court order, 3:37 p.m. May 20, 4500 block of South Louis L’amour Drive.
•Welfare check, 3:45 p.m. May 20, 8400 block of South Mountain Air Lane.
•Suspicious activity, 6:08 p.m. May 20, 9000 block of East Rainier Drive.
•Medical assist, 4:50 a.m. May 21, 5600 block of South Estrella Road.
•Assault, 10:23 a.m. May 21, 5300 block of South Desert Dawn Drive.
•Theft, 2:19 p.m. May 22, 8900 block of East Saguaro Blossom Road.
•Alarm, 6:46 p.m. May 22, 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.
•Alarm, 7:38 p.m. May 22, 9600 block of East Skyview Place.
•Civil matter, 7:27 a.m. May 23, 9500 block of East Placer Drive
•Welfare check, 10:28 a.m. May 23, 4400 block of South Desert Dawn Drive.
•Suspicious activity, 9:12 p.m. May 23, 10700 block of East Surveyor Court.