May 10-16 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

May 10-16

•Threatening: 6700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 2:07 p.m. May 10.
•Criminal damage: 48000 block of North El Buho Pequeno Drive. Reported at 2:26 p.m. May 10.
•Civil matter: 8200 block of East Twisted Leaf Drive. Reported at 2:30 p.m. May 10.
•Threatening, information report: 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive. Reported at 2:44 p.m. May 10.
•Citizen assist, motorist assist: U.S. Highway 60 and Hickory. Reported at 10:05 a.m. May 11.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 10:34 p.m. May 11.
•Information: East Peralta Road. Reported at 5:48 a.m. May 12.
•Citizen assist, information report: South Kings Ranch Road and East Sleepy Hollow Trail. Reported at 4:47 p.m. May 12.
•Suspicious activity: 18000 block of East La Posada Court. Reported at 7:22 p.m. May 12.
•Suspicious activity: 15000 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•Criminal damage, information report: 6100 block of South Alhambra Way. Reported at 10:19 a.m. May 13.
•Out aid, fire: East U.S. Highway 60 and East Peralta Road. Reported at 11:41 a.m. May 13.
•Search and Rescue: South First Water Trail. Reported at 3:17 p.m. May 13.
•Information, fish and game offense: 7200 block of East Palo Brea Drive. Reported at 9:03 a.m. May 14.
•Threatening: 10000 block of East Moonshadow Way. Reported at 9:36 a.m. May 14.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and East Peralta Road. Reported at 8:11 p.m. May 14.
•Fraud: 8100 block of East Lavender Drive. Reported at 9:50 a.m. May 15.
•Suspicious activity, information report: 17000 block of East Pacana Court. Reported at 10:24 p.m. May 15.
•Fraud, information report: 8900 block of East Saguaro Blossom Road. Reported at 12:53 p.m. May 16.
•9-1-1 hang-up, false alarm: 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•Welfare check: 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive. Reported at 3:59 p.m. May 16.

