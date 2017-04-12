March 7-11 Gold Canyon PCSO Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Apache Junction. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Gold Canyon
•Fraud: 8500 block of East Aloe Drive. Reported at 11:14 a.m. March 7.
•Information report: 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 11:29 a.m. March 7.
•Out aid, agency assist: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Mountainbrook Drive. Reported at 11:29 a.m. March 7.
•Out aid, agency assist: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Mountainbrook Drive. Reported at 2:34 p.m. March 7.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 7:48 p.m. March 7.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 8:11 p.m. March 7.
•Suspicious activity: 6900 block of East U.S. 60. Reported at 10:11 p.m. March 7.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Vista Drive. Reported at 10:42 p.m. March 7.
•Medical, dead body: 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 12:26 p.m. March 8.
•Civil matter: 4000 block of Ruellia lane. Reported at 12:36 p.m. March 8.
•Information report: 18000 block of East El Amancer. Reported at 2:23 p.m. March 8.
•Suspicious activity: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 6:50 p.m. March 8.
•Disorderly conduct, resisting, interfering with police: 5300 block of South Lavender Circle. Reported at 7:25 p.m. March 8.
•Suspicious activity: 4500 block of Louie Lamour Drive. Reported at 7:55 p.m. March 8.
•False alarm: 5600 block of South Marble Drive. Reported at 9:59 p.m. March 8.
•Welfare check, medical assist: 12000 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 1:20 a.m. March 9.
•Suspicious activity: 10000 block of East La Palma Avenue. Reported at 2:03 a.m. March 9.
•Panic alarm: 10000 block of East Mountain Whisper Trail. Reported at 5:48 a.m. March 9.
•Out aid, agency assist: 18000 block of East El Amancer. Reported at 11:06 a.m. March 10.
•Residential alarm: 7400 block of East Cliff Rose Trail. Reported at 12:52 p.m. March 10.
•Civil matter: 5700 block of South Estrella Road. Reported at 4:59 p.m. March 10.
•Out aid, agency assist: 9600 block of East Del Monte Avenue. Reported at 12:20 a.m. March 10.
•Out aid, agency assist: 4100 block of South El Camino Del Bien. Reported at 6:01 a.m. March 11.
•Parking violation: East Cloudview Avenue and South Southfork Ranch Road. Reported at 10:32 a.m. March 11.
•Accident, non-injury, vehicle damage: North Entrada Del Oro Boulevard and East El Camino Viejo. Reported at 11 a.m. March 11.