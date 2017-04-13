March 7-10 Apache Junction PCSO Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Apache Junction. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Apache Junction
•9-1-1 hang-up: 3200 block of South Goldfield Road. Reported at 1:54 p.m. March 7.
•Citizen assist: West U.S. Highway 60 and South Ironwood Drive. Reported at 3:56 p.m. March 7.
•Commercial, false alarm: 2400 block of West Peterson Drive. Reported at 8:05 p.m. March 7.
•Suspicious activity: West McDowell Boulevard and North Meridian Road. Reported at 11:51 p.m. March 7.
•Warrant, arrest: West McDowell Boulevard and North Meridian Drive. Reported at 1:02 a.m. March 8.
•Fire: 1400 block of East 25th Avenue. Reported at 1:36 p.m. March 8.
•Commercial false alarm: 900 block of East Baseline Avenue. Reported at 2:52 a.m. March 8.
•Traffic stop, citizen assist: 1400 block of East 25th Avenue. Reported at 7:55 a.m. March 8.
•Domestic disturbance: 4600 block of North Mammoth Mine Road. Reported at 8:23 a.m. March 8.
•Information report: 5000 block of North Starr Road. Reported at 10:35 a.m. March 8.
•Residential alarm: 2100 block of North Al Sieber Road. Reported at 11:52 a.m. March 8.
•Information, civil matter: 2900 block of South Mariposa Road. Reported at 12:15 a.m. March 8.
•Noise disturbance: 5000 block of East Pioneer Street. Reported at 3:03 p.m. March 8.
•Welfare check, dead body: 1100 block of West Canyon Street. Reported at 3:13 p.m. March 8.
•Welfare check: West U.S. Highway 60 and South Meridian Drive. Reported at 4:51 p.m. March 8.
•Suspicious activity, abandoned vehicle: 3400 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 6:20 p.m. March 8.
•Missing person: 5100 block of East Junction Drive. Reported at 1:51 a.m. March 9.
•Traffic offense: West U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 5:32 a.m. March 9.
•Civil matter: 2700 block of South Val Vista Road. Reported at 5:53 a.m. March 9.
•Domestic, welfare check: 4900 block of North Mammoth Mine Road. Reported at 11:24 a.m. March 10.
•Suspicious activity, welfare check: 3400 block of South Ironwood Drive. Reported at 5:15 p.m. March 10.
•Welfare check: 300 block of South Mountain View Road. Reported at 8:11 p.m. March 10.
•Domestic violence: 3200 block of South Goldfield Road. Reported at 8:50 p.m. March 10.
•Disorderly conduct: 6100 block of East Apache Trail. Reported at 9:59 p.m. March 10.
•Assault, disorderly conduct: 5300 block of East Rawhide Street. Reproted at 10:40 p.m. March 10.
•Follow-up investigations: 3200 block of South Goldfield Road. Reported at 11:08 p.m. March 10.