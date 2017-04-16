March 29-April 4 Apache Junction Police Department Crime Report

Apr 16th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of sexual assaults reported March 29-April 4 to the Apache Junction Police Department. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Apache Junction Police Department (www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department). See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

March 29-April 4

•Theft, reported at 11:02 a.m. March 29 in the 900 block of South Idaho Road.
•Theft, reported at 9:32 a.m. March 29 in the 1000 block of West 13th Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 5:51 a.m. March 29 in the 800 block of West 17th Avenue.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 6:07 p.m. March 30 in the 1100 block of West Teepee Street.
•Theft, reported at 1:13 p.m. March 30 in the 800 block of South San Marcos Drive.
•Motor-vehicle theft, reported at 12:57 p.m. March 31 in the 1000 block of East Old West Highway.
•Theft, reported at 7:15 p.m. March 31 in the 600 block of East Southern Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 4:08 a.m. April 2 in the 1900 block of North Desert View Drive.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 12:39 p.m. April 2 south of U.S. Highway 60 on Chaparral Road.
•Sexual assault, reported at 9:45 p.m. April 3 near South Royal Palm Road and Southern Avenue.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 9:44 a.m. April 3 in the 900 block of South Royal Palm Road.
•Sexual assault, reported at 11:47 a.m. April 4 in the 2500 block of South Ironwood Drive.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 9:46 p.m. April 4 in the 900 block of South Royal Palm Road.
•Theft, reported at 2:58 p.m. April 4 in the 1900 block of South Thunderbird Drive.
•Theft, reported at 2:01 p.m. April 4 in the 600 block of South Weaver Drive.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie