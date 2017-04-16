March 29-April 4 Apache Junction Police Department Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Apache Junction Police Department (www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department). See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
March 29-April 4
•Theft, reported at 11:02 a.m. March 29 in the 900 block of South Idaho Road.
•Theft, reported at 9:32 a.m. March 29 in the 1000 block of West 13th Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 5:51 a.m. March 29 in the 800 block of West 17th Avenue.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 6:07 p.m. March 30 in the 1100 block of West Teepee Street.
•Theft, reported at 1:13 p.m. March 30 in the 800 block of South San Marcos Drive.
•Motor-vehicle theft, reported at 12:57 p.m. March 31 in the 1000 block of East Old West Highway.
•Theft, reported at 7:15 p.m. March 31 in the 600 block of East Southern Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 4:08 a.m. April 2 in the 1900 block of North Desert View Drive.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 12:39 p.m. April 2 south of U.S. Highway 60 on Chaparral Road.
•Sexual assault, reported at 9:45 p.m. April 3 near South Royal Palm Road and Southern Avenue.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 9:44 a.m. April 3 in the 900 block of South Royal Palm Road.
•Sexual assault, reported at 11:47 a.m. April 4 in the 2500 block of South Ironwood Drive.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 9:46 p.m. April 4 in the 900 block of South Royal Palm Road.
•Theft, reported at 2:58 p.m. April 4 in the 1900 block of South Thunderbird Drive.
•Theft, reported at 2:01 p.m. April 4 in the 600 block of South Weaver Drive.