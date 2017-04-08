March 15-28 Apache Junction Police Department Crime Report

Above are the general locations of sexual assaults reported March 15-28 to the Apache Junction Police Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Apache Junction Police Department (www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department). See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

March 15-21

•Theft, reported at 4:25 p.m. March 15 in the 2000 block of West Tufa Street.
•Theft, reported 12:27 a.m. March 16 in the 2800 block of West Roundup Street.
•Theft, reported at 7:46 p.m. March 16 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported at 4:10 p.m. March 16 in the 1200 block of South Meridian.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 11:14 a.m. March 16 in the 1300 block of South Lawson Drive.
•Theft, reported at 1:06 p.m. March 16 in the 700 block of West 16th Avenue.
•Sexual assault, reported at 4:42 p.m. March 16 in the 400 block of East Quail Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 2:39 p.m. March 18 in the 200 block of South Meridian Drive.
•Theft, reported at 6:40 p.m. March 19 in the 300 block of South Phelps Drive.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 7:12 p.m. March 19 in the 200 block of South Phelps Drive.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 4:14 p.m. March 19 in the 200 block of North Apache Trail.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 8:24 a.m. March 19 in the 3200 block of South Desert View Drive.
•Theft, reported at 1:41 p.m. March 20 in the 200 block of North Meridian Drive.
•Theft, reported at 8:33 p.m. March 21 in the 500 block of East Navajo Avenue.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 3:41 p.m. March 21 in the 1000 block of East Graham Lane.

March 22-28

•Theft, reported at 4:42 p.m. March 22 in the 2000 block of West Tufa Street.
•Theft, reported at 8:36 p.m. March 23 in the 200 block of South Phelps Drive.
•Theft, reported at 2:18 p.m. March 23 in the 600 block of South Idaho Road.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 8:39 p.m. March 26 in the 1100 block of North Valley Drive.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 5:16 a.m. March 26 in the 1000 block of West Apache Trail.
•Sexual assault, reported at 11:15 a.m. March 27 in the 2200 block of West 20th Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 10:22 a.m. March 27 in the 200 block of North Winchester Road.
•Theft, reported at 12:07 p.m. March 28 in the 1200 block of West Apache Trail.

***

Close to Apache Junction border, reported to MCSO

Close to Apache Junction, but reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office:
•Sexual assault – minor victim, reported at 5:12 p.m. March 24 in the 11500 block of East Wier Avenue, just west of Meridian Drive (county line).

