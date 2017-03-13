Man died in house fire; wife escaped, official says

An Apache Junction man died in a house fire March 8, a fire district official said.
Emergency crews from the Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department responded at 1:37 a.m. March 8 to 1480 E. 25th Ave. for a reported house fire. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene to assist with the incident.
“Upon arrival, crews found the home heavily involved with fire. The initial arriving crew was met by the homeowner, advising her husband was still inside the structure,” Brett Broman, SFMD assistant chief of administrative services, said in a press release. “Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire, making entry into the home to search for victims and extinguish the fire. Firefighters quickly located the deceased victim. Crews extinguished the remaining fire, which the cause is still under investigation.”
The deceased victim’s name was not available by press time.
The wife, Pam Marshal, 58, suffered minor injuries to her hands and was not transported to the hospital.
One of the SFMD firefighters suffered minor burns through his or her personal protective equipment during the incident, Assistant Chief Broman said.
The fire district posting the following on its Facebook page March 10: “SFMD crews responded to a fatal home fire this week, where an elderly man accidentally set himself on fire while smoking and using medical oxygen. Despite popular belief, oxygen itself is not flammable. However, an oxygen-rich environment causes everything within it to burn faster and hotter. The flame from a match or lighter, and even the ember burning at the end of a cigarette, can cause any nearby materials, such as clothing, hair or furniture to burst into flame.”