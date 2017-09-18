Apache Junction police: Lock your car, take your keys

The Apache Junction Police Department wants your help to reduce the opportunity of crime to your vehicles. Always lock your car every time that you park it and take the keys with you. This will decrease the chances that a thief will try to get inside and look for something to take. Remove temptation from thieves – take your purse, wallet, cell phone and computer with you or keep them out of sight.
Thefts from vehicles can occur anywhere, at any time. Lock your car at the store or at home. If you see something, say something. Call the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260 for anything that looks suspicious. If a crime is occurring, or for any emergency, dial 9-1-1.
If you discover a theft from your vehicle, try not to touch anything and call police. Let’s work together to show criminals that they are not welcome here. Lock it up.
Editor’s note: Rob McDaniel is AJPD’s community resource coordinator.