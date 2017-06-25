June 4-13 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.

June 4-13

•Disorderly conduct – noise disturbance, reported at 8:45 a.m. June 4 in the 8800 block of East Rainier Drive.
•Disorderly conduct, reported at 9:25 p.m. June 4 in the 10200 block of East La Palma Avenue.
•False alarm, reported 4:55 a.m. June 4 in the 4200 block of South Avenida de Angeles.
•Alarm, reported at 10:13 a.m. June 4 in the 4800 block of South Rimrock Loop.
•Alarm, reports at 10:32 a.m. June 4 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.
•Welfare check, reported at 2:23 p.m. June 4 in the 6400 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•Fraud, reported at 8:58 a.m. June 5 in the 4400 block of South Alamos Way.
•Disturbance, reported at 7:19 p.m. June 6 on East Don Donnelly Trail.
•Warrant arrest, reported at 1:40 p.m. June 6 at East U.S. Highway 60 and South Kings Ranch Road.
•Disorderly conduct, reported at 12:09 p.m. June 7 at South Superstition Mountain and East U.S. Highway 60.
•Harassment, reported at 5:50 p.m. June 7 on East Third Street.
•Medical assist, reported at 11:04 a.m. June 7 in the 5300 block of South Hedgehog Drive.
•Civil matter, reported at 11:03 a.m. June 7 in the 9900 block of East Hidden Treasure Court.
•Alarm, reported at 1:49 p.m. June 7 in the 6100 block of South Sage Way.
•Missing person, reported at 6:49 a.m. June 7 in the 6400 block of South Alameda Road.
•Harassment, reported at 10:30 a.m. June 7 in the 6200 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 8:20 a.m. June 10 in the 6000 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•False alarm, reported at 12:12 p.m. June 11 in the 9700 block of East Dead Sure Place.
•Noise disturbance, reported at 10:10 a.m. June 12 in the 7200 block of East Desert Spoon lane.
•Domestic violence, reported at 5:09 p.m. June 13 in the 6100 block of South Alameda Road.

