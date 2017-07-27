June 29-July 6 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.
June 29-July 6
•Welfare check, reported at 7:56 a.m. June 29 in the 9800 block of East Baseline Avenue.
•Alarm, reported at 11:04 a.m. June 29 in the 9600 block of East Skyview Place.
•False alarm, reported at 5:33 p.m. June 29 in the 4600 block of South Jalapa Lane.
•Arson fire, reported at 8:36 p.m. June 30 in the 4000 block of South Camino.
•Alarm, reported at 6:54 p.m. July 1 in the 6400 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Welfare check, reported at 5:44 a.m. July 1 in the 8900 block of East Amber Sun Way.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 8:32 p.m. July 1 in the 4900 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Animal problem, reported at 11:46 a.m. July 1 in the 6000 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Civil matter, reported at 8:47 a.m. July 2 in the 10300 block of East Nice Court.
•False alarm, reported at 3:37 p.m. July 2 in the 10200 block of East Latham Way.
•Alarm, reported at 7:04 p.m. July 3 in the 5700 block of South Mountainbrook Drive.
•Alarm, reported at 8:44 p.m. July 3 in the 5500 block of South Indigo Drive.
•Alarm, reported at 10:26 p.m. July 3 in the 5700 block of South Mountainbrook Drive.
•Alarm, reported at 11:15 p.m. July 3 in the 5700 block of South Mountainbrook Drive.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 2:21 a.m. July 4 in the 7800 block of East Whispering Mesquite Lane.
•Illegal use of fireworks, reported at 9:11 p.m. July 4 on East Hacienda la Noria Lane.
•Illegal use of fireworks, reported at 9:31 p.m. July on South Lost Mine Road, south of East Peralta Road.
•Warrant arrest, reported at 6:49 a.m. July 4 in the 10800 block of East Cordova Avenue.
•Property theft from a motor vehicle, reported at 2:52 p.m. July 5 in the 4200 block of South Celebration Drive.
•Arson fire, reported at 11:09 p.m. July 6 in the 10900 block of East Peralta Road.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 8:40 p.m. July 6 in the 8300 block of East Jumping Cholla Drive.