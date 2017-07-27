June 29-July 6 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report

Jul 27th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.

June 29-July 6

•Welfare check, reported at 7:56 a.m. June 29 in the 9800 block of East Baseline Avenue.
•Alarm, reported at 11:04 a.m. June 29 in the 9600 block of East Skyview Place.
•False alarm, reported at 5:33 p.m. June 29 in the 4600 block of South Jalapa Lane.
•Arson fire, reported at 8:36 p.m. June 30 in the 4000 block of South Camino.
•Alarm, reported at 6:54 p.m. July 1 in the 6400 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Welfare check, reported at 5:44 a.m. July 1 in the 8900 block of East Amber Sun Way.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 8:32 p.m. July 1 in the 4900 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Animal problem, reported at 11:46 a.m. July 1 in the 6000 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Civil matter, reported at 8:47 a.m. July 2 in the 10300 block of East Nice Court.
•False alarm, reported at 3:37 p.m. July 2 in the 10200 block of East Latham Way.
•Alarm, reported at 7:04 p.m. July 3 in the 5700 block of South Mountainbrook Drive.
•Alarm, reported at 8:44 p.m. July 3 in the 5500 block of South Indigo Drive.
•Alarm, reported at 10:26 p.m. July 3 in the 5700 block of South Mountainbrook Drive.
•Alarm, reported at 11:15 p.m. July 3 in the 5700 block of South Mountainbrook Drive.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 2:21 a.m. July 4 in the 7800 block of East Whispering Mesquite Lane.
•Illegal use of fireworks, reported at 9:11 p.m. July 4 on East Hacienda la Noria Lane.
•Illegal use of fireworks, reported at 9:31 p.m. July on South Lost Mine Road, south of East Peralta Road.
•Warrant arrest, reported at 6:49 a.m. July 4 in the 10800 block of East Cordova Avenue.
•Property theft from a motor vehicle, reported at 2:52 p.m. July 5 in the 4200 block of South Celebration Drive.
•Arson fire, reported at 11:09 p.m. July 6 in the 10900 block of East Peralta Road.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 8:40 p.m. July 6 in the 8300 block of East Jumping Cholla Drive.

Tags: · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie