July 7-11 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.
July 7-11
•False alarm, reported at 8:23 p.m. July 7 in the 4600 block of South Jalapa Lane.
•Theft, reported at 5:47 p.m. July 7 in the 9900 block of East la Palma Avenue.
•Arson fire, reported at 6:14 p.m. July 7 in the 10900 block of East Sleepy Hollow Trail.
•False alarm, reported at 6:01 p.m. July 7 in the 6500 block of South Fairway Drive.
•9-1-1 hang up, reported at 6:30 p.m. July 7 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•Civil matter, reported at 10:43 a.m. July 8 at South Edgemore Avenue and East Cloudview Road.
•Noise disturbance, reported at 10:16 p.m. July 8 at South Golden Eye Drive and East Twisted Leaf Lane.
•Animal problem, reported at 5:11 a.m. July 8 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•Animal problem, reported at 11:05 a.m. July 9 in the 8100 block of East Fairy Duster Drive.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 10:37 p.m. July 9 at South Superstition Mountain and East U.S. Highway 60.
•Alarm, reported at 10:32 p.m. July 10 in the 2900 block of South Lookout Ridge.
•False alarm, reported at 10:39 p.m. July 10 in the 9300 block of East Canyon View Trail.
•False alarm, reported at 10:35 p.m. July 10 in the 5300 block of South Cassia Road.
•9-1-1 hang up, reported at 1:16 a.m. July 11 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•9-1-1 hang up, reported at 1:51 a.m. July 11 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.