July 7-11 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report

Jul 30th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.

July 7-11

•False alarm, reported at 8:23 p.m. July 7 in the 4600 block of South Jalapa Lane.
•Theft, reported at 5:47 p.m. July 7 in the 9900 block of East la Palma Avenue.
•Arson fire, reported at 6:14 p.m. July 7 in the 10900 block of East Sleepy Hollow Trail.
•False alarm, reported at 6:01 p.m. July 7 in the 6500 block of South Fairway Drive.
•9-1-1 hang up, reported at 6:30 p.m. July 7 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•Civil matter, reported at 10:43 a.m. July 8 at South Edgemore Avenue and East Cloudview Road.
•Noise disturbance, reported at 10:16 p.m. July 8 at South Golden Eye Drive and East Twisted Leaf Lane.
•Animal problem, reported at 5:11 a.m. July 8 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•Animal problem, reported at 11:05 a.m. July 9 in the 8100 block of East Fairy Duster Drive.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 10:37 p.m. July 9 at South Superstition Mountain and East U.S. Highway 60.
•Alarm, reported at 10:32 p.m. July 10 in the 2900 block of South Lookout Ridge.
•False alarm, reported at 10:39 p.m. July 10 in the 9300 block of East Canyon View Trail.
•False alarm, reported at 10:35 p.m. July 10 in the 5300 block of South Cassia Road.
•9-1-1 hang up, reported at 1:16 a.m. July 11 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•9-1-1 hang up, reported at 1:51 a.m. July 11 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie