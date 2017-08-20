July 25-Aug. 2 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office for the community of Gold Canyon.

July 25-Aug. 2

•Fraud, reported at 4:03 p.m. July 25 in the 2900 block of South Prospector Circle.
•Alarm, reported at 9:37 p.m. July 25 in the 10000 block of East Cloudview Avenue.
•Alarm, reported at 11:11 p.m. July 25 in the 10900 block of East Valley View Drive.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 10:32 a.m. July 25 in the 4400 block of South Louis L’Amour Drive.
•Civil matter, reported at 3:08 p.m. July 25 in the 5900 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Missing person, reported at 4:24 a.m. July 25 in the 6300 block of South Foothills Drive.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 12:51 a.m. July 26 on South Strong Box Road north of East Golden Rim Circle.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 12:37 a.m. July 26 near East Golden Rim Drive and South Desert Dawn Circle.
•Alarm, reported at 6:36 a.m. July 27 in the 3700 block of South Gambel Quail Way.
•Harassment, reported at 5;35 p.m. July 27 in the 5100 block of South Louis L’Amour Drive.
•Trespassing, reported at 7:14 a.m. July 27 in the 11000 block of East Sleepy Hollow Trail.
•Harassment, reported at 9:12 a.m. July 28 in the 5100 block of South Louis L’Amour Drive.
•Citizen assist, reported at 10:03 p.m. July 30 in the 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Trespassing, reported at 4:10 p.m. July 31 in the 10200 block of East Agua Vista.
•Animal problem, reported at 6:52 p.m. July 31 in the 9900 block of East la Palma Avenue.
•Animal problem, reported at 7:21 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 5300 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Citizen assist, reported at 6:47 p.m. Aug. 1 at South Kings Ranch Road and East U.S. Highway 60.
•Animal problem, reported at 4:18 p.m. Aug. 1 on East Peralta Road east of U.S. Highway 60.
•Fraud, reported at 5:48 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 6000 block of South Jojoba Court.

