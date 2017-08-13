July 18-24 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office crime report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon and are available at https://communitycrimemap.com/. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

July 18-24

•Disorderly conduct, harassment, reported at 11:54 a.m. July 18 in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•False alarm, reported at 4:10 p.m. July 18 in the 9000 block of East Sonoran Way.
•Warrant arrest at 11:37 p.m. July 18 in the 6800 block of East Superstition Springs Boulevard.
•Medical assist, reported at 7:43 p.m. July 19 in the 4100 block of South Celebration Drive.
•Alarm, reported at 7 a.m. July 19 in the 5300 block of South Mohave Sage Drive.
•Citizen assist, reported at 3:32 p.m. July 19 in the 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Civil matter, reported at 9:25 p.m. July 19 in the 6100 block of South Alameda Road.
•Business check, reported at 12:29 a.m. July 19 in the 8300 block of East Sunrise Sky Drive.
•False alarm, reported at 12:14 a.m. July 20 in the 10800 block of East Valley View Drive.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 11:19 a.m. July 20 at South Kings Ranch Road and East Baseline Road.
•Alarm, reported at 12:14 p.m. July 20 in the 4100 block of South Last Chance Trail.
•Alarm, reported at 12:17 p.m. July 20 in the 4700 block of South Gold Canyon Drive.
•Alarm, reported at 8:05 a.m. July 21 in the 11000 block of East Vista.
•False alarm, reported at 6:34 p.m. Juky 21 in the 10800 block of East Walking Stick Way.
•Noise disturbance, reported at 10:12 p.m. July 21 in the 5700 block of South Jacaranda Road.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 1:03 p.m. July 21 in the 5600 block of South Foothills Drive.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 12:51 a.m. July 21 at East Avenida las Noches and South Avenida la Manana.
•Animal problem, reported at 10:55 a.m. July 22 in the 9800 block of East la Palma Avenue.
•False alarm, reported at 10:32 p.m. July 22 in the 6500 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Welfare check, reported at 9:37 p.m. July 22 in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•Utility problem, reported at 5:08 a.m. July 22 in the 10900 block of East Peralta Road.
•Civil matter, reported at 9:01 p.m. July 23 in the 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Disturbance, reported at 11:45 a.m. July 23 in the 6100 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Welfare check, reported at 9:42 p.m. July 24 in the 4700 block of South Louis L’Amour Drive.
•Welfare check, reported at 9:11 p.m. July 24 in the 6000 block of South Alameda Road.
•Parking problem, reported at 11:15 a.m. July 24 in the 6400 block of South Kings Ranch Road.

