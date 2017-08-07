July 12-17 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.
July 12-17
•False alarm, reported at 5:54 p.m. July 12 in the 8000 block of East Autumn Sage Trail.
•Alarm, reported at 11:07 a.m. July 12 in the 10500 block of East Walking Stick Way.
•Harassment, reported at 9:16 a.m. July 12 in the 5100 block of South Louis L’amour Drive.
•Citizen assist, reported at 7:21 p.m. July 12 on Peralta Road east of U.S. Highway 60.
•Utility problem, reported at 8:22 a.m. July 13 in the 7100 block of East Hacienda la Colorada Drive.
•Alarm, reported at 5:06 p.m. July 13 in the 10300 block of East Rising Sun Place.
•Welfare check, reported at 6:21 p.m. July 13 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•Welfare check, reported at 5:24 p.m. July 13 in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•Alarm, reported at 3:38 p.m. July 14 in the 10000 block of East Cloudview Avenue.
•Civil matter, reported at 6:35 p.m. July 14 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.
•Attempt to locate, reported at 5:28 p.m. July 14 at East U.S. Highway 60 and South Mountainbrook Drive.
•Civil matter, reported at 6:35 p.m. July 14 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.
•9-1-1 hang up, reported at 4:25 p.m. July 15 in the 5300 block of South Willow Springs Road.
•Traffic hazard, reported at 4:22 p.m. July 15 at East U.S. Highway 60 and South Superstition Mountain Drive.
•Alarm, reported at 1:16 p.m. July 16 in the 10000 block of East Cloudview Avenue.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 12:56 p.m. July 16 in the 7000 block of East Casa Requena Drive.
•False alarm, reported at 9:44 a.m. July 16 in the 7500 block of East Rough Lane.
•Welfare check, reported at 3:08 p.m. July 17 in the 4600 block of South Rimrock Loop.
•Welfare check, reported at 8:40 p.m. July 17 on Peralta Road east of U.S. Highway 60.