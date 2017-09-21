Jesse Sullivan of Apache Junction sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for attempted child molestation

On Sept. 18, Jesse Sullivan, 44, of Apache Junction pleaded guilty to one count of attempted child molestation and one count of voyeurism. Mr. Sullivan was sentenced to 7.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Mr. Sullivan was sentenced to lifetime probation for the voyeurism charge and upon his release from jail he is required to register as a sexual offender, according to a press release from the Apache Junction Police Department.
On Dec. 9, 2015, AJPD arrested Mr. Sullivan on a felony arrest warrant. The arrest was related to an incident that occurred on Dec. 8, 2015, where Mr. Sullivan was seen recording on his cell phone a 14-year-old female through a bathroom window while she was taking a shower.
“AJPD Detective G. Vance led an investigation into the incident and discovered Mr. Sullivan had fled from Apache Junction to Williams, Arizona, where he contacted a family member in Coconino County,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD community resource coordinator, said in the release. “A felony arrest warrant was issued by the Pinal County Attorney’s Office and Mr. Sullivan was arrested at the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office on the warrant. Apache Junction detectives transported Mr. Sullivan back to Apache Junction where he was booked into the Pinal County Jail on one felony count of voyeurism and one felony count for surreptitious photographing, videotaping.”
“During the court hearing the victim’s mother addressed the court, calling Mr. Sullivan actions the ‘ultimate betrayal.’ Her family will never be the same and she could not forgive (Mr.) Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan chose not to make a comment before his sentencing,” Mr. McDaniel said.