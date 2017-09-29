James Love of Apache Junction arrested on drug charges

James Love

 

After a two-month investigation, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested James Love, 43, of Apache Junction and shut down a drug-lab operation, according to a PCSO post on Facebook. Mushrooms, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and other synthetic drugs were sold, PCSO said.

He was arrested Sept. 27 and is being held on a $10,000 secured bond at the Pinal County Jail, according to http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Sheriff/Pages/SearchInmates.aspx.

Sept. 29 screenshot from http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Sheriff/Pages/SearchInmates.aspx.

PCSO indicted Mr. Love on the charges of possession of dangerous drugs, trafficking dangerous drugs, the sale of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, PCSO said.

Investigators served a search warrant and seized all equipment found inside the home,PCSO said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office assisted PCSO in the gathering of evidence and cleanup of the active lab, MCSO said.

