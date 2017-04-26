Enacting override: Increase of 25 cents per $100 assessed valuation OK’d in fire board’s 5-0 vote

Five months after voters on Nov. 8 approved a temporary tax override measure, the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board voted 5-0 to utilize the 25 cents per $100 assessed value increase.
Voting yes at a meeting April 19 were Chairman Jeff Cross, Board Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Larry Strand and Jason Moeller.
The override will raise a forecasted $4,999,765 over five years, Roger Wood, SFMD finance director, said to the board at the meeting. He showed a slide with projected revenues of $951,970 in 2017-18, $975,769 in 2018-19, $1,000,163 in 2019-20, $1,025,167 in 2020-21 and $1,046,696 in 2021-22.
“That is the projected proceeds from the special assessment and I know what it is for fiscal year ‘17-18 because we know our NAV,” Mr. Wood said to the board of the net assessed valuation. “But in the future years I’ve assumed a 2.5 percent increase to try and be conservative. So you can see over the five-year time horizon of the special assessment we’re looking at roughly $5 million that would be related to the special assessment to allow us to then use that money for future capital purchases.”
The funds can be used for anything capital-related, such as fire trucks, radios and the self-contained breathing apparatus air packs firefighters wear.
The five-member governing board on July 13 approved a $20,437,869 fiscal year 2016-17 revenue and expenditure budget. It represents a tax rate increase of 6 cents, to $3.25 per $100 of secondary valuation for district operations. A 22-cent special bond assessment remains the same, according to fire district documents. The estimated cost to the owner of a home with a full cash value of $100,000 was $325 for the budget and $22 for the bonds, for a total of $347.
With the additional 25 cents from the five-year override, it is $325 for the budget, $25 for the override and $22 for the bonds, for a total of $372.
Reducing costs for 2017-18
Fire district officials have been working on reducing costs for the projected 2017-18 budget, Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois said to the board at the meeting.
The initial forecasted budget challenge was to make reductions totalling $1,705,985, he said. Senior leadership has reduced that amount to $283,758 by cutting from a variety of programs. The cuts included $96,627 in administrative operating costs, $31,000 used for conferences and training and $40,217 in training overtime. Several budget managers spoke about specific cuts and how they would affect the district.
“We’re obviously still approximately $300,000 in the hole,” Mr. House said. “First of all I’d like to thank all the people who spoke, cutting nickels and dimes out of your budget. It may be more than you say that, but for me it seems like we’re not getting to the root of the matter. We’re cutting nickels and dimes – it’s just not enough. It’s not working,” he said.
“The primary functions of this fire district are to put out fires and provide EMS,” Mr. House said of emergency medical services. “I think we’ve lost our way a little bit. I think we did enjoy some good years where we could do some extra things, but the way I see it we need to do something of substantial cuts. I’ve been looking and checking out and figuring out what we could do and a couple things came to mind. This district survived many years with only two assistant fire chiefs. We didn’t have an HR person, we didn’t have two IT people and it seemed like we’ve added a lot to what I would call the administration. And I don’t want to worry anybody, but I do want to have a frank conversation… Maybe we grew too fast,” he said.
Mr. House asked that a multi-year plan be done for the budget. He asked that the board set a work session to look at the district’s costs and what can be cut, but not firefighters or firefighters’ pay.
“It’s not going to be popular,” he said, later adding that the board should look at administrative-staff salaries.
“We’re just patching the holes and the holes keep getting bigger so we’ve got to sit down and figure something out to get the holes to go away,” Mr. Moeller said. “We definitely have to dig deep, figure out where the cuts can come from that can sustain the longevity of what we need. Unfortunately that might be something that we don’t want to do and might not be the best for some people, but for the overall sustainability of the department I think we have to sit down and do that.”
“In my corporate-world experience, we use the word ‘top-heavy’ a lot,” Mr. Strand said. “It’s nice that we have all of these fringe benefits, but it comes down to those guys out there being able to do their job to keep guys like me alive and my neighbors.”
“I have some friends in the fire business in California. All their chiefs don’t drive a brand-new pickup truck. They drive their own vehicles. Small things like that,” he said.
Snake removals
The board discussed ceasing responses to snake-removal calls, instead providing a public informational/educational campaign to provide citizens with alternative resources.
Only Chairman Cross and Mr. Gehrt voted yes in a vote, with board members Mr. House, Mr. Strand and Mr. Moeller voting no.
The district responded to 1,445 snake-removal calls in a two-year period of Jan. 1, 2014-Dec. 31, 2016, Chief Bourgeois said. Dispatch fees for the calls totaled $19,146.25 a year, he said.
“Dispatch fees alone are just over $19,000. Obviously that does not include wear-and-tear on apparatus, that doesn’t include the complications of breaking up a crew or sending a three-person crew to service that call. We were asked to bring you the data and here it is,” Chief Bourgeois said.
“That number is staggering,” Mr. Moeller said.
Assistant Fire Chief Jerome Schirmer said Mesa and Gilbert fire departments direct snake-removal calls to a herpetological business.
“Similar to bee calls, if they’re not being a threat. If they present a hazard – if they are in the home, of course we would go on something like that. But if they are simply there, they’re not bothering anybody, we turn bees over to the beekeepers. They turn snakes over to herpetological people and I think that’s what we would recommend, we just follow the same protocol that Mesa and Gilbert do,” Assistant Chief Schirmer said.
“I see this as a fine service that we do. We have a lot of snakes here,” board member Mr. Strand said.
Out-of-district responses
The board heard a report by Anna Butel, SFMD planning and technical support administrator, on fire and medical service provided outside the district’s boundaries.
Oct. 1, 2013-March 1, 2017, there were a total of 69 calls. They were:
•13 incidents on U.S. Highway 60 to Queen Valley, Superior, Globe and Florence.
•five incidents on State Route 88 (North Apache Trail), near Canyon Lake, Apache Lake and Tortilla Flat.
•five incidents for technical response team responses for Rural Metro Fire Department, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office or Department of Public Safety.
•17 incidents in the industrial park area west of Ironwood Drive and between Houston and Guadalupe.
•44 incidents at the Arizonian RV Resort, 15976 E. U.S. Highway 60.
“From this, obviously the Arizonian will be our first place to strike,” Chief Bourgeois said. “We haven’t had the opportunity as a senior leadership team to sit down and develop an approach or to vet that with the board… We’ll bring something to you.”
“Chief, do we have a subscription rate?” Mr. House asked.
“We do not have a subscription program just yet,” Chief Bourgeois said.
“That is something we could offer the Arizonian and the industrial park,” Mr. House said.
“A subscription service is on the horizon for us,” Chief Bourgeois said.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.
Board meetings are generally held at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Agendas are at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com