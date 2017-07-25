Historic Mining Camp Restaurant destroyed in early-morning July 25 fire

The historic Mining Camp Restaurant, 6100 E. Mining Camp St. in Apache Junction, was destroyed in an early morning July 25 fire. Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:03 a.m.
“The first truck on scene did see some heavy, dark smoke pushing out from the roof line. It was obvious to them that there was a heavy-working fire inside the building already. So it had been burning for some period of time before we got up here,” Assistant Chief Rick Ochs, public information officer for the Superstition Fire and Medical District, said in a phone interview.
Firefighters opened a door at the back but it was not possible to send personnel into the building, he said.
“The crew did open the back door and try to make an entry inside of there and they were not able to. The heat and smoke was all the way down to the floor on the inside so the fire was well on its way. It was not tenable for anybody to make an entry. No one could have survived in there,” Assistant Chief Ochs said. “We knew nobody was in the building – the owner had left it all clear. So it was an early decision to go into defensive operations, which means we did not put anybody in the building. We attacked it from the outside. And unfortunately it’s a total loss, looking at about $950,000 for a loss right now.”
It was a first-alarm fire, which includes at least eight engine companies and three ladder companies, with two battalion chiefs and ancillary vehicles, he said.
“We have five stations here at Superstition Fire and every one of them were on-scene. That’s four persons per truck. We also had several units here from Mesa” Fire and Medical Department,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.
Water was used from a hydrant and also from water-tender vehicles, he said.
“We weren’t getting enough water out of the hydrant to effectively knock the fire down so we used water tenders – tank trucks,” he said.
While the fire was under investigation in the hours after the fire, firefighters were putting out hot spots, Assistant Chief Ochs said.
“That’s going to go on throughout the day, I would imagine,” he said.
The fire was called-in by a neighbor, he said.
Owners Vinton and Deborah Fugate, who lived in a nearby structure, didn’t learn of the fire until fire trucks arrived, Assistant Chief Ochs said.
“The ‘hotel’ to the north – that’s actually the home that the owners live in,” he said. “So they weren’t even aware of the fire. We actually woke them up on our arrival, the first truck in. That’s when they found out their building was burned. It was already well involved.”
No one was injured and no other buildings were burned.
“We got hose lines between the fire and the other buildings and we stopped it where it was. Nothing else became involved,” he said.
The business, constructed in 1961, offered family style dining with or without a musical stage show and a full menu dining room in a rustic atmosphere. The website is www.miningcamprestaurant.com.
Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy hopes the restaurant will be rebuilt. He drove by the fire site, he said.
“I drove up this morning. They were still putting water on it,” he said in an interview.
“It’s tragic. It’s sad. It’s an area institution. If we remember, Tortilla Flat actually had a terrible fire years ago and they rebuilt, so I hope that they can rebuild as well,” he said.
“If you have visitors from out-of-state, there’s about three places that you have to go and that was one of them,” he said of Mining Camp. “You either went to the (Goldfield) Ghost Town or Barleen’s or the Mining Camp. It’s been that way since the 1960s. So everyone’s hoping that they will rebuild,” he said.
“Heartbreaking news this morning… The Mining Camp Restaurant burned last night,” Larry Johnson, president and CEO of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, said in a Facebook post. “My heart goes out to Vinton, Deborah and their entire staff. Apache Junction and the entire east Valley lost an iconic gem that has existed in the shadows of the Superstition Mountains for over 55 years.”
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com