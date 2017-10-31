Halloween safety tips offered from Apache Junction fire district

The Superstition Fire and Medical District wants to remind everyone to be safe this Halloween.
Here are some helpful safety tips:
- Wear flame-resistant costumes.
- Plan your trick-or-treat route – make sure adults know where children are going. Even better…have an adult accompany young children on their trick-or-treating adventures.
- Make sure trick-or-treaters can see and be seen. Have them carry a flashlight to light their way, wear glow-stick jewelry, or add reflective tape to their costumes.
- You can be seen better in light-colored clothing….to be festive and safe add a pair of light up kicks to finish your ensemble.
- Instead of masks that cover your eyes and make it hard to see, get creative and use face paint!
- Only visit homes with a porch light on, remember to accept treats at the door – never go inside.
- Walk on sidewalks only, not in the street. If there isn’t a sidewalk available, walk on the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.
- Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cut across yards or use alleys. Don’t cross between parked cars.
- Make sure a grown-up checks all of the goodies before chowing down. If there are loose pieces of candy or open wrappers – throw them away.
