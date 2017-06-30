Former Superstition Fire and Medical District Chief Paul Bourgeois kept on as ‘special projects director’

The Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board in its settlement with Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois has agreed to pay him based on his current $155,000-a-year salary through Sept. 18 or the first date needed for him to obtain 25 years of service per Public Safety Personnel Retirement System rules, according to district documents.
[Related links: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/police-sheriff-fire/district-seeks-new-fire-chief/ and http://apachejunctionindependent.com/police-sheriff-fire/board-member-apologizes-for-comments-made-to-sfmd-administration/ and http://apachejunctionindependent.com/police-sheriff-fire/top-fire-official-places-himself-on-earned-leave/]
Through Sept. 18 he will no longer be fire chief but will have the title of special projects director, according to a mutual release, waiver and settlement agreement document received from the district from a public records request.
It states that the SFMD will pay deferred compensation of $15,000 for the benefit of Mr. Bourgeois following the first full pay period after July 1.
After Sept. 18, the SFMD will pay Mr. Bourgeois an amount equal to 10 weeks salary. On Jan. 1, the SFMD will pay Mr. Bourgeois an amount equal to seven months’ salary, according to the settlement document.
The district governing board voted 5-0 Saturday, June 17, to settle with Mr. Bourgeois over his employment contract and a letter dated May 24, 2017, from the fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract.
Voting to approve the settlement were Chairman Jeff Cross, Board Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Larry Strand and Jason Moeller.
According to Chief Bourgeois’ linkedin page, he has been SFMD fire chief since April 2012. He was a battalion division chief for the Mesa Fire and Medical Department from September 1992 to October 2012.
Letter from lawyers
A 53-page May 24, 2017, letter to the district from Jaburg Wilk Attorneys at Law, representing Mr. Bourgeois, states, in part, “The purpose of this letter is to notify you that you have materially breached Section 3(d) of Paul’s employment agreement (“the Agreement”) and Sections 1 O(b) and 13 of the bylaws by communicating directly with district employees from January 2017 through the present. This letter also constitutes Paul’s notice of constructive discharge.”
According to http://www.azleg.gov/ars/23/01502.htm, “An employee is encouraged to communicate to the employer whenever the employee believes working conditions may become intolerable to the employee and may cause the employee to resign.”
The letter from the fire chief’s lawyer states in part, “If the board does not cure within 30 days, Paul will consider his employment to have been terminated without cause, which will mean he is entitled to the 12 months’ salary and his deferred compensation under Section 5(d) of the agreement.”
Mike Farber was appointed interim fire chief after the previous interim fire chief, Jerome Schirmer, resigned. The fire district board on June 17 was slated to discuss Assistant Chief Schirmer’s sick leave payout, according to the agenda. The fire district did not respond to an e-mail for information on the discussion as of presstime.
“I do apologize for the delay and I am still attempting to gather the other times and information that you had requested below. I currently do not have this information, but will continue my efforts to obtain it,” Rick Ochs, public information officer, said in a June 24 e-mail.
Questions the Independent asked concerning the Saturday, June 17, meeting of the fire district board, include what time did the meeting start? What time did the executive session begin and end. What did the board discuss in the open meeting (No. 2 on the agenda) about the fire chief’s employment contract and the letter dated May 24, 2017, from the chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract and possible resolution or compromise of potential claims? Did the board vote on anything? If yes, what was the motion and who voted yes and who voted no?
Labor law violations?
The board at the June 17 meeting discussed letters sent by Kimberly Mooney of Mooney Law about SFMD Battalion Chief Richard Mooney.
The Independent requested a copy of the letter in a public request for documents and 81 pages were e-mailed June 24. The documents state, in part, that there are pending litigation claims against the SFMD concerning labor law violations.
Mr. Mooney has been battalion chief and an exempt, salaried employee since November 2012, according to a June 15 letter from his attorney to the SFMD board members. He was required to attend meetings even when not on duty, it states.
“Because he was a shift BC, he cannot be made an exempt employee, pursuant to the U.S. Department of Labor laws. He is required to be paid overtime rates for all off-shift work he is required to perform. This included traveling to and attending meetings,” according to the letter. It also states that Battalion Chief Mooney is owed back wages at 1.5 times his pay rate and the money is pensionable.
Also, “BC Mooney has retaliation, harassment, threats and hostile work environment claims that are resultant from the disclosure of said labor law violations,” according to another June 15 letter from the attorney, to Acting Fire Chief Farber and SFMD’s attorney, Donna Aversa.
In a June 19 letter from Battalion Chief Mooney, he made a formal complaint to SFMD human resources regarding labor board wage and overtime violations. He requested that an outside investigator be appointed to investigate issues and claims.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com