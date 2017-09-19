Former Apache Junction Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois’ application to retire OK’d

The Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Pension Board on Sept. 12 voted 5-0 to approve Paul Bourgeois’ application to retire from the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. Voting yes were Board Chairman Gene Gehrt and pension board members Ron Olm, Jim Geil, Carlos Rivera and Ruben Briones.
The fire district governing board voted 5-0 Saturday, June 17, to settle with then-Fire Chief Bourgeois over his employment contract and a letter dated May 24, 2017, from the fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract. Voting to approve the settlement were Chairman Jeff Cross, Board Clerk Gehrt and board members Todd House, Larry Strand and Jason Moeller.
The SFMD Governing Board in its settlement with Mr. Bourgeois agreed to pay him based on his current $155,000-a-year salary through Sept. 18 or the first date needed for him to obtain 25 years of service per Public Safety Personnel Retirement System rules, according to district documents. Through Sept. 18 he was to have the title of special projects director, according to a mutual release, waiver and settlement agreement document received from the district from a public records request.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district.
