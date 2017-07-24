Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Jose Sepulveda helps fight Burro Fire

Superstition Fire and Medical District Firefighter/Engineer Jose Sepulveda (above) spent eight days assisting helicopter operations on the Burro Fire in the Catalina Mountains.
“The rough terrain made air attack a priority. He drafted an unprecedented 1.2 million gallons of water to replenish Rose Canyon Lake for Type I and Type 2 helicopters to fight from the air,” according to a July 10 post at www.facebook.com/sfmd.az.gov.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district.