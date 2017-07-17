Superstition Fire and Medical District to vote on $20 million budget

Fire district officials vote this week on a $20,424,626.06 revenue and expenditure budget for 2017-18 that includes an override approved by voters for a 25 cents per $100 assessed value increase.
“The district staff labored, worked very hard to develop and balance the budget,” Interim Fire Chief Mike Farber, of the Superstition Fire and Medical District, said at a June 21 meeting.
The SFMD Governing Board is slated to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road. An agenda is at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes.
The board at a meeting June 21 discussed and approved the district’s tentative $20.4 million budget. Voting yes were Chairman Jeff Cross, Board Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Larry Strand and Jason Moeller.
“I’d just like to say ‘thanks,’” Chairman Cross said in board discussion before the vote. “I know you worked countless hours to get us where we’re at,” he said.
“I appreciate all of the work you’ve done and you guys really worked hard on this,” Board Clerk Gehrt said.
The budget includes:
•$14,289,911, maintenance and operations.
•$2,854,065, transport services.
•$1,812,418, capital projects.
•$477,046 for special projects.
•$600,343.14, debt retirement principal.
•$390,842.92, debt retirement interest.
“We have a balanced budget,” Roger Wood, SFMD finance director, said at the June 21 meeting. “Over the past three or four months we’ve been talking ‘how do we get there?’ and some of the challenges that we have faced to get there, but tonight we are presenting to you a balanced budget. The revenue portion is exactly equal to the expense,” he said.
“On July 19 the board would be asked to address any public comments that might come forth and then ultimately, hopefully, approve what would then be called the final budget, which would be the budget we would work off of in fiscal year ‘17-18,” he said.
A revenue and expenditures summary can be viewed at http://sfmd.az.gov/documents/2017/06/fy-1718-tentative-budget.pdf.
Board members at a meeting April 19 were told by Mr. Wood that the override approved Nov. 8 by voters could bring in projected revenues of $951,970 in 2017-18, $975,769 in 2018-19, $1,000,163 in 2019-20, $1,025,167 in 2020-21 and $1,046,696 in 2021-22. The funds can be used for anything capital-related, such as fire trucks, radios and the self-contained breathing apparatus air packs firefighters wear.
Work session held July 12
The SFMD Governing Board held a work session July 12 in part to discuss starting a Joint Powers Authority.
“Yes, a JPA is a joint authority. We are not currently looking at any particular organization to create a JPA with; we are simply exploring options,” Rick Ochs, public information officer, said in a July 12 e-mailed response to questions.
According to www.azfiredistricts.org, “Arizona Revised Statutes 11-952 allows public entities to enter into an agreement or form a separate legal entity, including a nonprofit organization, to perform powers that are held by all the contracting parties. Since the fire districts and fire departments are authorized to provide fire protection, EMS and other lifesaving services, a fire authority, which is an SLE, may be formed to provide these services for the fire agencies that want to contract with each other.”
It also states that any fire district can enter into an intergovernmental agreement with another public agency even if it is not a fire district.
Also, when two or more public agencies form a separate legal entity, it can only have powers common to all the contracting parties. Examples included that if the SLE is formed to provide fire protection, it can include fire districts and municipal fire departments but not a county sheriff’s department as the sheriff’s department does not have the power to provide fire protection.
More can be found at www.azfiredistricts.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Arizona-Fire-Dist-Guide-to-JPAs-Final-7-7-14.pdf.
All board members were present at the July 12 meeting, Mr. Ochs said in an e-mailed response to questions.
“Per the governor’s office direction, the fire board has voted to create (a) task force to explore options pertaining to a JPA, merger or consolidation. This task force will be made up of the interim fire chief, two board members, the finance director, a member of the organization’s labor group and two persons exterior to the organization whom have experience with JPA’s, mergers or consolidations. The two persons exterior to the organization are yet to be determined. The benefits of a JPA, merger or consolidation would include, but not be limited to: increased efficiencies and cost savings for the organization and the tax payer through shared resources, group purchasing and a reduction of overhead expenses. The task force will be in place for six months and will report back to the fire board with their findings,” he said.
The meeting was at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the SFMD’s administrative office.
In addition to the JPA, items on the agenda were:
•Review, discussion and possible action regarding updating the SFMD Governing Board by-laws.
•Discussion, direction and possible action regarding the desired outcome of the creation of a five-year forecast for planning purposes.
•Discussion, direction and possible action regarding the fire chief hiring process.
“The members did go into executive session for about 15 minutes with our attorney (via phone) to discuss item No. 3, possible action regarding the fire chief hiring process. The board has asked to review data for previous fire-chief hiring processes,” Mr. Ochs said.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district.
