Superstition Fire and Medical District staffs third ambulance

An ambulance staffed 12 hours a day with part-time employees and 12 hours a day with full-time employees began operation Jan. 16 by the Superstition Fire and Medical District, providing service in Gold Canyon.
American Medical Response ambulances from Rural/Metro Fire Department had been covering the area.
“Now our Medic 261 is providing service in Gold Canyon. AMR no longer has a unit there. They do, however, have a couple units in and out of Apache Junction proper and they are still to do the BLS transportation there,” Assistant Fire Chief Jerome Schirmer told the district board of directors at a meeting Jan. 18. BLS is basic life support.
The fire district ambulance had been used for 12 hours of peak time and is the third ambulance in the district’s transportation program, which began in January 2016, he said.
“Even though they (AMR) are here, we saw the need to bring up our peak-time unit –Medic 261 – to a full-time unit, a 24-hour unit, just simply because of the call load this time of year,” Assistant Chief Schirmer said.
The district will use part- and full-time employees for the next 2.5 months to staff the third ambulance, he said.
“The design is that as early as March – maybe April at the latest – we will have hired the remaining full-time employees to bring this unit up to a 24-hour unit with full-time personnel working that 48/96 schedule as does Medic 263 and Medic 264,” he said of employees working 48 hours followed by 96 hours off. “At that time we will bring up another peak-time unit. That will be Medic 262. And that will have 12-hour coverage from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will be designated Medic 262 but can really respond out of anywhere in the district.”
With the addition of the Medic 262, the district will have 3.5 ambulances in early April, he said.
In the first 12 months of the ambulance program, the district provided 3,580 transports, he said.
Earlier in the meeting, the board voted 5-0 to withdraw the district from the Regional Emergency Medical Transportation Service Agreement, exercising a 90-day out provision, with the withdrawal date effective on April 10.
Voting yes were Chairman Jeff Cross, Board Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Larry Strand and Jason Moeller.
Assistant Fire Chief Brett Broman, in an e-mailed response to questions, said, “… we will be replacing the REMTSA agreement with two additional agreements in the future. One with Mesa Fire and Medical for dispatching services and one agreement with AMR for mutual aid services.”
“(REMTSA) has been around for several years, initiated by Mesa Fire Department years ago as a service contract between them and then Southwest Ambulance. That contract matured over several years to include Gilbert, eventually Queen Creek and Apache Junction fire district,” Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois said to the board. “Multiple partners in that agreement all contracted for services with the same provider – Southwest Ambulance. Fast forward to today and … Gilbert and Queen Creek have left this agreement approximately a year and a half ago and now we have a much different operation than we had a year ago: We own our operation and we’re bringing that operation from a part-time to a full-time system. There’s really no need for us to be in a service agreement with AMR anymore. We will still interface with AMR as a partner-provider on the automatic-aid border – that’s the Mesa border.”
A new automatic-aid agreement with AMR will call for the district to provide service in Mesa, he said.
“So what will follow is an automatic-aid agreement …. between us and AMR … and we are going to agree to cross the Mesa border and provide services so that the closest ambulance goes and Mr. and Mrs. Smith are taken care of. The other agreement that is to follow is a more up-to-date dispatch agreement between us and Mesa (Fire and Medical Department). This new agreement will clarify that it is our operation, our ambulance operation and they are providing those dispatching services for us,” Fire Chief Bourgeois said.
In other business, the board voted 5-0 to:
•approve the December 2016 financial reports and bank reconciliations.
•purchase five APX700XE dual-band radios.
•approve the SFMD’s financial statements and independent auditor’s report for the fiscal year ending June 30, which was submitted by Henry and Horne LLP.
•approve the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System qualifying report for fiscal year 2016
•approve the invoice from Pinal County Recorder for the 2016 general election. The district is charged 75 cents per registered voter whenever the district has a measure on the election ballot in Pinal County. The district on Nov. 8 had the election of three governing board members and a temporary tax override measure on the ballot. The Pinal County Elections office indicated that 40,144 people voted at a cost of $30,108.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.
Board meetings are generally held at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Agendas are at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes.
