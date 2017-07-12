Fire district may enter Joint Powers Authority with non-profit organization

The Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board is slated to discuss at a work session today starting a Joint Powers Authority or JPA.
“Arizona Revised Statutes 11-952 allows public entities to enter into an agreement or form a separate legal entity (SLE), including a non-profit organization, to perform powers that are held by all the contracting parties. Since the fire districts and fire departments are authorized to provide fire protection, EMS and other lifesaving services a fire authority, which is an SLE, may be formed to provide these services for the fire agencies that want to contract with each other,” according to http://www.azfiredistricts.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Arizona-Fire-Dist-Guide-to-JPAs-Final-7-7-14.pdf.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Administrative Office, 565 N. Idaho Road. An agenda is at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/.
Other items on the agenda are:
- Review, discussion, and possible action regarding updating the SFMD Governing Board by-laws.
- Discussion, direction and possible action regarding the desired outcome of the creation of a five-year forecast for planning purposes.
- Discussion, direction and possible action regarding the fire chief hiring process. [Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/police-sheriff-fire/former-fire-chief-kept-on-as-special-projects-director/]
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district