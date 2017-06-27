Superstition Fire and Medical District keeps Jeff Cross as chairman

Jeff Cross will remain as chairman of the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board after a failed bid to replace him.
Board member Larry Strand made a motion at a June 21 meeting to replace Mr. Cross as chairman. The vote failed 2-3, with Mr. Strand and board member Todd House voting yes and board member Jason Moeller, Chairman Cross and Board Clerk Gene Gehrt voting no.
Mr. Strand said he sought Mr. Cross’s removal “because of some of the bad publicity in the local newspapers and basically for your lack of experience in leadership roles. Therefore I think we need to improve our reputation in this district and elect a new director.”
Mr. Cross asked him what newspaper articles he was referring to.
“It kind of took your name in vain a little bit, if you remember that article,” Mr. Strand said, adding that he didn’t have a copy of it with him.
“So it was an opinion piece,” Mr. Cross said.
“There were some other issues of items of information that should have been delivered to us through you but it was not,” Mr. Strand said.
“And what items would that be?” Chairman Cross asked.
“I didn’t write a list,” Mr. Strand said.
Mr. Cross said under the board’s articles an officer may be removed for a valid and just cause.
“Do you believe that those are valid and just?” Chairman Cross asked.
“Yes,” Mr. Strand said.
Mr. Gehrt said the chairman runs the meeting and makes sure proper procedures are observed.
“I guess I would question the newspaper articles and if you expect us to vote him out of office as chair, at least you should do is bring the articles so we know what you’re talking about,” he said.
“That article kind of hurt the reputation of the whole district, claiming that Mr. Cross was in the chief’s office more than with the rest of us. What was the line? Something about a cheering section, stuff like that. And some of these other litigations that were happening, we were not provided with copies of any of that litigation that was flying around, which is now hopefully all done with,” Mr. Strand said.
Donna Aversa, the fire district’s attorney, said there has been no litigation.
“We have not been sued,” she said. “There may have been claims, but there is no litigation pending right now.”
Mr. Gehrt said because Mr. Strand provided no documents to substantiate his claims, he would vote no.
“And the one thing that you are referring to is an opinion piece by one individual within the district’s boundaries,” Chairman Cross said.
The letter “Chief Bourgeois’ contract should be terminated” by Apache Junction resident Robert Horn on page 7 of the June 7, 2017, issue of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, stated in part: “Jeff Cross should also step down from his position on the board. His insight into the fire service should have allowed him to be the level set for this excessive spending, rather than a cheerleader working for the chief to get everything approved.”
The Independent e-mailed Mr. Horn to seek a comment.
“I commend and appreciate Mr. Strand and House for standing up and representing the members of the district,” Mr. Horn said in an e-mail. “As taxpayers, we should expect our board to do what is right for the community. Unfortunately, Mr. Moeller, Gehrt and Cross don’t appear to understand that.”
Former fire board member Charlie Fox said the call to remove Chairman Cross was ridiculous.
“This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard,” he said to the district board. “Have you ever read the Constitution? Including the First Amendment? Freedom of expression?”
