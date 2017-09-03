Fire district in Apache Junction/Gold Canyon exploring joint operating agreements

A joint powers authority and merger committee of the Superstition Fire and Medical District is to meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, to discuss how joint operating agreements can be beneficial to the district.
The meeting is to be held at the SFMD administrative offices, 565 N. Idaho Road. It will be open to the public. The agenda is to be posted at http://sfmd.az.gov.
SFMD’s acting chief has met with school, city and other fire department officials to discuss joint operating agreements, the fire district governing board was told Aug. 16.
“We’ve been talking and looking and exploring every possibility,” Acting Fire Chief Mike Farber said to the governing board. “Just kind of exploring every option to see what out there we can possibly do in order to see if we can find some kind of economies of scale or joint purchasing power to kind of save our taxpayers anything as much as possible.”
He spoke to an official with the North County Fire and Medical District who asked to see SFMD records, Acting Chief Farber said.
According to www.afma.az.gov, on Feb. 28 the governing boards of the North County and Sun Lakes fire districts adopted resolutions establishing the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority with an effective date of July 1. The new authority was established pursuant to Arizona Revised Statutes governing a Joint Powers Authority.
Acting Chief Farber also spoke to officials at the town of Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department, Mesa Fire and Medical Department, Apache Junction Unified School District and the city of Apache Junction, he said.
“I talked to Mesa Fire (and Medical) Department Chief (Mary) Cameli to see if there’s any possible stuff we can do as an (intergovernmental agreement) with them and I talked to the (town) of Queen Creek to see if there’s anything that we could possibly do with them including maybe to provide services for them for our fleet services and Monday I met with the city of Apache Junction and Apache Junction Unified School District and talked to Dr. (Krista) Anderson and the City Manager Bryant Powell and just seeing if there’s anything of a partnership we can do there as well as possibilities of a JPA with them. So just trying to find partners that we could possibly do either joint powers of authority or joint purchasing agreement. Just trying to find economies of scale,” Acting Fire Chief Farber said.
SFMD Board Clerk Gene Gehrt said he had requested that the committee be formed and suggested a different focus.
“The focus I would like to see … is getting information as to ones that have already done it, not necessarily who we want to do it with. It’s more: Who’s done it and what’s been their successes, what’s been their failures and what’s the advantage of doing it, what’s the disadvantage of doing it? And bring that back so that the board can sit down and say ‘We’re interested in maybe pursuing this with somebody yet to be determined’ – not to be out looking for somebody to do any of this with yet. That’s way ahead of the horse from my perspective,” Mr. Gehrt said.
“Agreed. And that’s why we talked to North County because they’ve (done) it the latest. North County and Wittmann and Sun Lakes are the latest ones to do a JPA,” Acting Chief Farber said.
At the Aug. 4 meeting of the JPA/merger committee, items discussed, according to an agenda at http://sfmd.az.gov, included:
•defining the legal terms and stipulations for joint powers authority, merger, consolidation and joint purchasing authority.
•discussion and update on a meeting with the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.
•discussion and update on meeting with Queen Creek Fire Chief Ron Knight.
•discussion and possible direction on responsibilities of individual members of the committee.
“There was a real good give-and-take between a lot of individuals. There were a lot of good ideas put out. It’s an honest and genuine effort to really analyze and look at the possibilities,” Todd House, SFMD Governing Board member, said Aug. 16 of the committee meeting.
“We did have a lot of new information that we didn’t know beforehand and going forward for the next five months we’re going to glean a lot more information,” Jason Moeller, SFMD Governing Board member, said at the meeting (by phone).
The committee is to meet the first Friday of the month. The September meeting was postponed because of the Labor Day weekend.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com