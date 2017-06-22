Superstition Fire and Medical District employees recognized for years of service

Superstition Fire and Medical District Firefighter Paul Garcia was presented with a 15-year service anniversary award at the May 17 meeting of the district governing board.
Also recognized at the meeting were:
•15 years of service: Fire Engineer Rob VandeKrol and Firefighter/Paramedic Stephan Wagner.
•Four years of service: Finance Director Roger Wood
Fire district employees are recognized at most governing board meetings, which are generally held at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Agendas are at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.
***
Superstition Fire and Medical District recognized for service awards or work anniversaries at the April 19 meeting of district governing board were:
•24 years of service: Fire Capt./Paramedic Mark Gomez.
•18 years of service: Fire Engineer/Paramedic Mitch McCollough.
•13 years of service Fire and Life Safety Specialist Tina Gerola and Executive Assistant Jasmin Jones.
***
Superstition Fire and Medical District recognized for service awards or work anniversaries at the March 15 meeting of district governing board were:
•5 years of service: Firefighter/Paramedic Matthew Dold, Firefighter/Paramedic Daniel Elliott, Firefighter Wayne Emerson, Firefighter/Paramedic Lance Frawley, Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Garten, Firefighter Bryan Heun, Firefighter/Paramedic Ryan Ledbetter, Firefighter/Paramedic Matthew Perez, Firefighter/Paramedic Ryan Philips and Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Rodriguez.
•11 years of service: Fleet and Facilities Support Specialist Barb Duffel.
***
Superstition Fire and Medical District recognized for service awards or work anniversaries at the Feb. 15 meeting of district governing board were:
•27 years of service: Fire Capt./Paramedic Paul Perkins.
•17 years of service: Fire Capt./Paramedic Carlos Rivera and Planning and Technology Administrator Anna Butel.
•Eight years of service: Fleet Supervisor Vaughn Croshaw.
•Four years of service: Firefighter/Paramedic Dave Endres, Firefighter/Paramedic Christopher Furgeson, Firefighter Jackie Anderson, Firefighter Monte Fuller and Firefighter Anthony Martinez.
•Three years of service: Assistant Chief Jerome Schirmer.
•One year of service: EMS Coordinator Eileen Blackstone and HR Generalist Sherry Mueller.
***
Superstition Fire and Medical District recognized for service anniversaries or work anniversaries at the Jan. 18 meeting of district governing board were:
•28 years of service: Fire Engineer John Christensen.
•16 years of service: Fire Capt. /Medic Rob Bessee.
•14 years of service: Fire Engineer/Medic Chuck Hanson.