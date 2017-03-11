Superstition Fire and Medical District assisted with rescue of 8 who were in SUV ending up in Canyon Lake

Officials from Superstition Fire and Medical District assisted with the March 4 rescue of eight people ages 16-18 who were in an SUV that was driven off a steep embankment and ended up in Canyon lake.
Rural Metro Fire Department units were initially dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at State Route 88 (Apache Trail) and found an SUV that had gone off the road near the first bridge at Canyon Lake (milepost 210). The SUV went off a very steep embankment (approximately 100 feet into the water below), according to a SFMD press release.
All patients were able to escape from the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.
Due to the remote location, difficult terrain and number of patients involved, Rural Metro identified the need for further assistance and requested a first-alarm technical rescue team response from the Mesa Regional Dispatch Center. At approximately 9:30 p.m. units from SFMD, Mesa Fire and Medical Department, Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department and Tempe Fire Medical and Rescue Department were assigned, according to the release.
Law enforcement units from the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office were also part of the response.
Two patients were taken by helicopter to local trauma hospitals, two patients were taken by ground ambulance to local hospitals and four patients suffering minor injuries were not transported, according to the release.
The MCSO aid station at Canyon Lake was the landing zone for the helicopters. SR88 was temporarily closed at MP208 throughout the event.
“This is the third incident our agency has responded to within the last two weeks on SR88. The last two incidents were near MP204 and also involved vehicles going off a cliff,” Brett Broman, SFMD assistant chief of administrative services, said in the release.
“The Apache Trail is a beautiful scenic roadway which starts in Apache Junction and winds its way to Canyon Lake, Apache Lake, and eventually ending at Roosevelt Lake and State Route 188. The SFMD reminds everyone to use extreme caution while driving as this very narrow two-lane road consists of many curves and switchbacks and is without guardrails in many spots. Travelers should recognize there are no services along this stretch of road and cell service is very limited,” Assistant Chief Broman said in the release.