July 18 fire damages home on South Grand in Apache Junction
July 18 fire in a residential home in the 400 block of South Grand. (Photo courtesy of SFMD)
Five units from Superstition Fire and Medical District and two from Mesa Fire Department on July 18 worked to extinguish a fire in a residential home the 400 block of South Grand. Firefighters were called to the house just before 8 p.m., according to a press release.
“Crews found a heavy working fire upon arrival but did quickly gain control. Most fire damage was to the kitchen and rear patio areas of the home. Smoke and heat did cause damage to some degree throughout the home,” Rick Ochs, SFMD public information officer, said in the release.
The cause is still under investigation at this time. Two residents were displaced but have found temporary shelter at the home of relatives, he said.
