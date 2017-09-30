Fire damages Apache Junction mobile home; firefighters provide oxygen to house cats

The Superstition Fire and Medical District was dispatched at 7:43 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, to a home fire in the 500 block of South Starr Road in Apache Junction, above.
“It is a single-wide mobile home with one occupant. Occupant had exited safely prior to our arrival. A few cats were removed by our crews and safely returned to the resident,” Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said in a press release.
“The fire was contained to a single room but smoke damage was throughout. The home will not be habitable until cleanup and repairs are made. The city of Apache Junction is working with the resident to identify temporary shelter.”
Below, crews provide oxygen to one of the cats with the use of a FIDO kit. “FIDO Bags were added to all of our primary apparatus in 2014, which contain a special oxygen mask for pets. They have been utilized many times since being placed into operation,” SFMD Assistant Chief Ochs said.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.