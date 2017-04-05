Feb. 27-March 7 Gold Canyon PCSO Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

Gold Canyon

•Traffic hazard: South Kings Ranch Court and East Baseline Avenue. Reported at 10:32 a.m. Feb. 27.
•Trespassing, suspicious activity: 17000 block of East Reposa Court. Reported at 5:51 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Traffic offense: East Don Donnelly Trail and South Golden Eye Lane. Reported at 5:58 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and East Peralta Road. Reported at 7:02 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Missing person: 8100 block of East Birdie Lane. Reported at 7:59 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Assault, simple: 6500 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 6:46 a.m. Feb. 28.
•Residential false alarm: 3700 block of South Vista Loop. Reported at 12:35 p.m. Feb. 28.
•Information report: 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 12:21 a.m. March. 1.
•Abandoned vehicle, civil matter: 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 1:18 p.m. March 1.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Mountainbrook Drive. Reported at 3:26 p.m. March 1.
•Shots fired, civil matter: 10000 block of East Agua Vista Way. Reported at 6:13 p.m. March 1.
•Prowler, suspicious activity: 10000 block of East Secret Mine Court. Reported at 1:45 a.m. March 2.
•Fraud, information report: 6600 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 12:48 p.m. March 3.
•Civil matter: 18000 block of East Verde Court. Reported at 4:40 p.m. March 3.
•Traffic hazard: East Cloudview Avenue and South Whitetail Road. Reported 10:26 a.m. March 5.
•Vehicle theft, automobile: 7400 block of East Desert Spoon Lane. Reported at 2:20 p.m. March 5.
•Theft: 12000 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 6:38 p.m. March 5.
•Suspicious activity: 6900 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 9:46 p.m. March 5.
•Traffic offense: 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive. Reported at 11:18 p.m. March 5.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 3700 block of South Painted Pony Trail. Reported at 4:08 p.m. March 6.
•Out aid, agency assist: East U.S. Highway 60 and East Peralta Road. Reported at 3:51 a.m. March 7.

