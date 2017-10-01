Enrollment open for towing and storing services in southern Arizona

Every two years the Arizona Department of Public Safety offers an opportunity to tow truck firms that meet standards set by the Department, to apply to be placed on the AZDPS tow truck rotation. AZDPS has opened the enrollment opportunity for towing and storage services in the four southern Highway Patrol districts; 4 ,6, 8 and 9, according to a press release. The districts cover the following counties: Yuma, Cochise, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Maricopa, La Paz and Graham

Towing firms will find the necessary tow service agreement forms and submission requirements at http://www.azdps.gov/services/government/tow under the Tow Service Agreement Forms tab. The completed forms and attachments are due by 3:00 P.M. MST on Friday Oct. 13. An optional open enrollment meeting will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Oct. 5 at AZDPS Tucson Headquarters, 6401 S. Tucson Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85706.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is a state-level law enforcement agency whose mission is to protect human life and property by enforcing state laws, deterring criminal activity and providing vital support to the State of Arizona and its citizens, according to the release.

