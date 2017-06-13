May 24-30 Driving Under the Influence incidents reported to Apache Junction police

Above are the general locations of driving under the influence incidents reported May 24-30 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were reported at 8:28 p.m. May 26 in the 1600 block of South Pinto Drive; 11:16 p.m. May 26 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road; 8:54 p.m. May 28 in the 10 block of West Superstition Boulevard; and 9:40 p.m. May 29 in the 2500 block of South Ironwood Drive. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.