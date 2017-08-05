DUI violations reported July 12-17 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of driving-under-the-influence violations reported July 12-17 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: misdemeanor DUI, reported at 12:26 a.m. July 14 at North Idaho Road and Junction Street; misdemeanor DUI, reported at 7:20 a.m. July 14 at East Scenic Street and Tomahawk Road; aggravated DUI, reported at 4:32 p.m. July 14 in the 3000 block of North Idaho Road; aggravated DUI, reported at 9:01 p.m. July 15 in the 3100 block of West Superstition Boulevard; and misdemeanor DUI, reported at 4:26 a.m. July 16 at West Southern Avenue and Ironwood Drive. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.