DUI violations reported July 12-17 to Apache Junction Police Department

Aug 5th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of driving-under-the-influence violations reported July 12-17 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: misdemeanor DUI, reported at 12:26 a.m. July 14 at North Idaho Road and Junction Street; misdemeanor DUI, reported at 7:20 a.m. July 14 at East Scenic Street and Tomahawk Road; aggravated DUI, reported at 4:32 p.m. July 14 in the 3000 block of North Idaho Road; aggravated DUI, reported at 9:01 p.m. July 15 in the 3100 block of West Superstition Boulevard; and misdemeanor DUI, reported at 4:26 a.m. July 16 at West Southern Avenue and Ironwood Drive. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

Tags: · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie