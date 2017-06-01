Dry conditions prompt fire restrictions for state land, including near Apache Junction

As temperatures heat up and grasses in the southern portion of the state dry out, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management implemented stage 1 fire restrictions for southern Arizona effective May 24.
The restrictions went into place on state-owned and managed lands within Cochise, Greenlee, Graham, La Paz, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Yuma counties, including to adjacent to Apache Junction.
“It is only May and yet, two large wildfires have already consumed more than 50,000 acres in southern Arizona. The temperatures are only going to warm up from here and continue to dry out the fuels in that area. We need to be proactive and unfortunately we must put fire restrictions in place now,” State Forester Jeff Whitney said in a press release.
Restrictions apply to the following state-owned and state-managed lands within the above-mentioned counties including:
•all State Trust lands outside incorporated municipalities.
•all Arizona Game and Fish Commission Wildlife areas and department properties outside incorporated municipalities.
•all state parks outside incorporated municipalities. State parks will remain open with campfires allowed in developed campgrounds.
•all Arizona Department of Transportation highway, right-of-way property outside incorporated municipalities not owned by federal land management agencies.
Restrictions include:
•building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove, other than in a developed campsite or picnic area is prohibited. Exemptions include, a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.
•smoking is prohibited unless it is within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site/improved site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barred or cleared of all flammable materials.
•fireworks or another incendiary device are prohibited.
•welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with an open flame is prohibited.
Exemptions include any federal, state or local law enforcement officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting organization in the performance of an official duty; all land within a city boundary is exempted unless otherwise stated in a city ordinance. All exemptions to these restrictions must be approved by the state forester.
For fire restriction information go to: http://firerestrictions.us/az.