Drug violations reported to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of drug violations reported June 23-28 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: drugs, reported at 2:24 a.m. June 24 in the 1100 block of South Lawson Drive; possession of drugs, reported at 11:03 p.m. June 24 at South Ironwood Drive and Renaissance Avenue; drug paraphernalia, reported at 5:59 a.m. June 27 in the 1100 block of West Escondido Court; marijuana possession, reported at 12:27 p.m. June 27 at West Virginia Street and Delaware Drive; drug paraphernalia, reported at 9:14 a.m. June 28 in the 2200 block of North Ironwood Drive; and drugs, reported at 6 p.m. June 28 at South Pinal Drive and Broadway Avenue. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.