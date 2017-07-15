Drug violations reported to Apache Junction Police Department

Jul 15th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of drug violations reported June 23-28 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: drugs, reported at 2:24 a.m. June 24 in the 1100 block of South Lawson Drive; possession of drugs, reported at 11:03 p.m. June 24 at South Ironwood Drive and Renaissance Avenue; drug paraphernalia, reported at 5:59 a.m. June 27 in the 1100 block of West Escondido Court; marijuana possession, reported at 12:27 p.m. June 27 at West Virginia Street and Delaware Drive; drug paraphernalia, reported at 9:14 a.m. June 28 in the 2200 block of North Ironwood Drive; and drugs, reported at 6 p.m. June 28 at South Pinal Drive and Broadway Avenue. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie