Drug violations reported to Apache Junction Police Department July 18-24

Above are the general locations of drugs and narcotics violations reported July 18-24 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: drugs, 8:57 p.m. July 19 at South Idaho Road and Southern Avenue; drugs, 1:09 a.m. July 20 at South Smythe Drive at about West Fourth Avenue; drug paraphernalia, 3:40 p.m. July 20 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail; drug paraphernalia, 7:04 a.m. July 22 in the 1500 block of South Hale Drive; drug possession, 8:25 a.m. July 22 at South Mara Avenue and West 12th Avenue; and drugs, 11:12 p.m. July 22 in the 10 block of West Superstition Boulevard. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

