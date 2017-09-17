Drug incidents reported Aug. 20-31 to Apache Junction Police Department

Sep 17th, 2017

Above are the general locations of drug incidents reported Aug. 20-31 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: drugs at 11:14 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 1900 block of South Thunderbird Drive, drug paraphernalia at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 2500 block of South Ironwood Drive, drugs at 5:06 p.m. Aug. 29 at South Warner Drive and West Broadway Avenue and drug paraphernalia at 1:29 a.m. Aug. 31 at North Gold Drive and Roosevelt Street. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

