Drowning child pulled from pool by Good Samaritan in Apache Junction, fire official says

A woman passing by pulled a downing child from a pool April 23 at a home near Shiprock Street and Plaza Drive in Apache Junction, an official from the Superstition Fire and Medical District said.
Fire district units E261, LT263, M263 and B261 were dispatched at 8:24 a.m. to the drowning incident in the 1200 block of North North Ruella Drive.
Crews arrived to find an adult woman and a 7-year-old girl, who has autism, standing on the deck in the pool area, Brett Broman, assistant chief of administrative services, said in a press release.
“The adult woman had been riding by on her bicycle (as a passer-by) when she saw the young girl in a nightshirt scaling the 7-foot tall pool fence. She stopped to witness the child jump in the pool and noticed the child was not swimming or able to keep her head above water. The adult woman (passerby) scaled the fence herself, jumped in and pulled the child to safety,” he said.
The 911 emergency line was called and emergency units were dispatched, he said.
“The child was examined on scene by SFMD crews and released to her mother without injury. This is such a great example of why watching your kids around water is so important,” Assistant Chief Broman said. “The adult (passerby) was absolutely in the right place at the right time, while her heroic actions prevented certain tragedy.”
For more information on water safety, CPR and swimming classes, visit www.sfmd.az.gov or call 480-982-4440.