Driving-impaired simulator received by Apache Junction Police Department

Jun 15th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Apache Junction Police Department’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education program obtained two pedal carts and six sets of goggles that simulate different forms of impairment.

“The Drunk Busters Kit, as it’s called, will be used at Apache Junction High School and at various city events throughout the year in order (to) educate young people on the dangers of driving impaired,” Officer Marshall Harshman, AJPD public information officer, said in a press release.

The funds for the pedal cart kit were obtained through a partnership with the Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition and the Apache Junction Health and Wellness Coalition.

Teachers and other staff from Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave., were the first to try out the new equipment during a team-building event, Officer Harshman said in the release.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie