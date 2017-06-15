Driving-impaired simulator received by Apache Junction Police Department

Apache Junction Police Department’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education program obtained two pedal carts and six sets of goggles that simulate different forms of impairment.
“The Drunk Busters Kit, as it’s called, will be used at Apache Junction High School and at various city events throughout the year in order (to) educate young people on the dangers of driving impaired,” Officer Marshall Harshman, AJPD public information officer, said in a press release.
The funds for the pedal cart kit were obtained through a partnership with the Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition and the Apache Junction Health and Wellness Coalition.
Teachers and other staff from Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave., were the first to try out the new equipment during a team-building event, Officer Harshman said in the release.