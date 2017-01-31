DPS helicopter helps locate 3 hikers in Superstitions

At about 6:26 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue was requested to assist Pinal County in locating three hikers who had become lost in the Superstition Mountain/Wilderness area.
It was reported that the hikers had become lost on the Ridgeline Trail the day before. They were not reported as lost until later that evening and bad weather further delayed the beginning of the mission until the next morning, according to a press release.
Using GPS coordinates from those reporting the lost hikers, the AZDPS Air Rescue helicopter crew went to the area and began the search. Finding nobody, the helicopter expanded its search area until the crew located the lost hikers in the West Boulder Canyon area. After returning to the command post to reconfigure the helicopter for passengers, the crew returned to the area, performed a confined space landing and had the three hikers board the aircraft. They were then transported to the command center, according to the release.
The day prior, the helicopter was used in the rescue of an injured hiker in conjunction with the Sedona Fire Department, according to the release.
“These missions serve as a great example of the variety of public safety services provided through the Department and our partnerships with other first-responder agencies across the state. Our troopers that serve on our aircraft are highly trained and well prepared to help the citizens and visitors of our great state,” AZDPS Aviation Manager Terence Miyauchi said in the release.
The DPS website is http://www.azdps.gov/.