$16,175 donation pays for new kennel doors at AJ Paws and Claws Center

Through the generosity of Art and Betsy Grandlich, the former owners of the Grand Hotel, and numerous other donors, the Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center has 38 brand new kennel doors in the shelter, 725 E. Baseline Road.
“The kennel has an amazingly new, brighter look after this fantastic project,” Thomas E. Kelly, chief of police for the city of Apache Junction, said. “The grant allowed us to replace old doors that were in disrepair and, frankly, presented safety hazards to visitors and animals alike. We can’t thank the Art and Betsy Grandlich Fund for Animals enough for this wonderful gift.”
The estate of the Grandlichs, who owned the historic Grand Hotel in downtown Apache Junction for decades, established the fund through the Arizona Community Foundation. The Friends of Apache Junction, on behalf of the Paws and Claws Care Center, received a $16,175 grant from the foundation, $17,579 in donations and the equivalent of $1,216 in “in-kind” donations to complete the $34,970 project.
At the time of the grant announcement, Jeannine Daniel, Art and Betsy Grandlich’s daughter, said, “Apache Junction has always been a special place for my family. Besides owning the Grand Hotel for 25 years, mom and dad adopted many animals from the Paws and Claws Care Center. After my mother passed away in 2012, a trust fund was established for the welfare of animals. This fund has assisted the Arizona Community Foundation each year since. Paws and Claws application always scores very high with the review board. Of course, this is where my parents called home and they would be very happy and proud that their funds have made such a difference in our local facility and have helped so many animals.”
Apache Junction Animal Control adopted the name Paws and Claws Care Center in 2012 and serves more than 48,000 visitors annually.
To learn more about the Paws and Claws Care Center, visit www.ajcity.net/pccc. It is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The phone number is 480-983-4405.
Editor’s note: Al Bravo is the public relations officer for the city of Apache Junction.