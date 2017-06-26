Superstition Fire and Medical District seeks new fire chief

The Superstition Fire and Medical District has set aside $25,000 to search for a new fire chief.
The district governing board voted 5-0 Saturday, June 17, to settle with Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois over his employment contract and a letter dated May 24, 2017, from the fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract.
Voting to approve the settlement, with terms not disclosed by presstime, were Chairman Jeff Cross, Board Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Larry Strand and Jason Moeller.
Chairman Cross said at a June 21 meeting that he and Mr. Gehrt signed the document on behalf of the board and that Chief Bourgeois and his lawyers had signed it.
“I’d like to announce that the board has settled with Paul Bourgeois – we’ve come to a compromise. He’ll be on assignment until Sept. 18, 2017, and Mr. Gehrt and myself signed the paperwork on (Tuesday, June 20) and Paul and his lawyers signed it on Wednesday morning, I believe, so the public and the board is aware,” Chairman Cross said at the meeting.
Interim Fire Chief Mike Farber said after the June 21 meeting that the district board voted 5-0 to “accept the deal in principle.”
“The Settlement,” Donna Aversa, the fire district’s attorney, said.
“Settlement in principle,” Chief Farber said.
“I think we all felt it was best to resolve what was going on, in the best interest of the district,” Mr. Moeller said in an interview when asked why the board approved the settlement.
When Mr. Moeller was asked if there was a monetary settlement, Mr. Gehrt said “We can’t comment.”
“We can’t comment about that,” Mr. Moeller said.
“The meeting on Saturday was all executive session,” Mr. Gehrt said.
In the public meeting after the closed-door executive session, “what we did was approve the – I don’t know what you want to call it – the agreement. But we can’t talk about the agreement,” Mr. Gehrt said.
When asked why he thought it was a good idea to approve the agreement, he said “I don’t want to comment at this time.”
Chairman Cross also declined to comment when asked why he thought it was a good idea to approve the agreement for the settlement.
“That was discussed in executive session. Until the settlement is actually published I don’t believe we can talk about it,” he said.
When asked why he voted to approve the settlement with the chief, Mr. House said “The chief, we decided that was a fair and just thing to do with the chief and that’s the way we went forward.”
Mr. Strand said in an interview that he thought the settlement was good for the district to “eliminate litigation. To eliminate any lawsuits that were pending. I didn’t necessarily agree with that much of a buy-out, but it eliminates the lawyers and that was kind of my reason. I don’t like lawyers doing any more than they have to do,” he said.
Finance Director Roger Wood said during the June 21 meeting that money has been set aside for finding a new fire chief, for recruitment efforts and legal fees.
“The expense budget that we are presenting to you this evening includes some additional expenses due to recent events. There’s an additional $25,000 that has been added to the HR budget for fire chief search. There’s an additional ($30,000) that has been added for recruit academy – that’s just trying to be proactive if we see some departures, that we would have something in the budget and that we wouldn’t be left trying to find money for that. And there’s also $10,000 added to the legal budget,” he said.
Fire Chief Bourgeois is on leave. According to Chief Bourgeois’ linkedin page, he has been SFMD fire chief since April 2012. He was a battalion division chief for the Mesa Fire and Medical Department from September 1992 to October 2012.
Letter from lawyers
The 53-page May 24, 2017, letter to the district from Jaburg Wilk Attorneys at Law, representing Fire Chief Bourgeois, states, in part, “The purpose of this letter is to notify you that you have materially breached Section 3(d) of Paul’s employment agreement (“the Agreement”) and Sections 1 O(b) and 13 of the bylaws by communicating directly with district employees from January 2017 through the present. This letter also constitutes Paul’s notice of constructive discharge.”
According to http://www.azleg.gov/ars/23/01502.htm, “An employee is encouraged to communicate to the employer whenever the employee believes working conditions may become intolerable to the employee and may cause the employee to resign.”
The letter from the fire chief’s lawyer states in part, “If the board does not cure within 30 days, Paul will consider his employment to have been terminated without cause, which will mean he is entitled to the 12 months’ salary and his deferred compensation under Section 5(d) of the agreement.”
Mr. Farber was appointed interim fire chief after the previous interim fire chief, Jerome Schirmer, resigned. The fire district board on June 17 was slated to discuss Assistant Chief Schirmer’s sick leave payout, according to the agenda. The fire district did not respond to an e-mail for information on the discussion as of presstime.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.
