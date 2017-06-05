Superstition Fire and Medical District board to discuss fire chief’s employment contract June 6

The Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board is to hold a work session on Wednesday, June 6, that includes a closed-door executive session with the district’s attorney to discuss a letter from the fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract, according to the agenda.
The work session begins at 4 p.m. in the fire district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, according to the agenda at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/.
The executive session is “for discussion or consultation for legal advice with an attorney for the district in order to consider the board’s position regarding contracts that are subject of negotiations, in contemplated litigation, or in settlement discussions to avoid or resolve litigation as related to the fire chief’s employment contract, district’s by-laws and the letter dated May 24, 2017, from the fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract,” according to the agenda.
After the executive session, the board is slated to review, discuss and possibly provide action regarding the fire chief’s employment contract and the letter dated May 24, 2017, from the fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract, according to the agenda.
Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois has taken leave and an assistant chief is temporarily handling his duties. According to Chief Bourgeois’ linkedin page, he has been SFMD fire chief since April 2012. He was a battalion division chief for the Mesa Fire and Medical District from September 1992 to October 2012.
A 53-page letter from Jaburg Wilk Attorneys at Law, representing Fire Chief Bourgeois, states, in part, “The purpose of this letter is to notify you that you have materially breached Section 3(d) of Paul’s employment agreement (“the Agreement”) and Sections 1 O(b) and 13 of the bylaws by communicating directly with district employees from January 2017 through the present. This letter also constitutes Paul’s notice of constructive discharge.”
Prior to the June 6 executive session the board is slated to discuss, review and possibly approve of an intergovernmental agreement with the town of Florence for fire apparatus maintenance services performed by the SFMD.
Governing board meetings are generally held at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Agendas are at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.