Disorderly conduct incidents reported May 31-June 4 to Apache Junction police

Above are the general locations of disorderly conduct reported May 31-June 4 to the Apache Junction Police Department. Disorderly conduct was reported at: 7:03 p.m. May 31, 4100 block of North Meridian Drive; 8:34 p.m. June 1, 1600 block of West Apache Trail; 10:58 a.m. June 3, Ironwood Drive and West Apache Trail; 1:57 a.m. June 1, 1900 block of West Apache Trail; 4:42 p.m. June 1, South Ironwood drive and West Broadway Avenue; 2:30 a.m. May 31, West 16th Avenue and South Ironwood Drive; 12:53 a.m. June 4, 2600 block of South Gila Road; 9:57 p.m. May 31, 1500 block of East 26th Avenue; and 12:56 a.m. June 4, 2600 block of South Yavapai Road. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

