Did you see hit-and-run accident May 30 in Apache Junction library parking lot?

Screen capture from video of the suspect. (Photo courtesy of Apache Junction Police Department)

Screen capture from video of the suspect’s vehicle. (Photo courtesy of Apache Junction Police Department)

On May 30 an unidentified woman was involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision when she backed her pickup into a parked car in the Apache Junction Public Library parking lot, 1177 N. Idaho Road. The collision caused significant damage to the parked vehicle. The striking vehicle’s driver left the scene without leaving any contact information.

The Apache Junction Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle and/or the woman in these images who the police want to question regarding the hit-and-run incident. Call 480-982-8260.

AJPD would also like to remind the public that it is illegal to leave the scene of an accident that results in damage to a vehicle without exchanging information with the owner/driver of the other vehicle.

As a reminder, if you are involved in a collision with an unoccupied vehicle, AJPD recommends that you wait on-scene and exchange information with the owner of the other vehicle. If the owner of the other vehicle is unable to be located in a reasonable amount of time, contact the police department in order to document the incident.

For more information, contact Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260.

Editor’s note: Marshall Harshman is the community resource coordinator for the Apache Junction Police Department, 1001 N. Idaho Road. He can be reached at 480-338-3494.

