Davis Fire generating smoke 21 miles northeast of Apache Junction

A fire on the Tonto National Forest has burned approximately 515 acres as of 2:30 p.m. July 13. It is approximately 21 miles northeast of Apache Junction in the Castle Dome area of the Superstition Wilderness. Lightning caused the fire. Smoke was first sighted at approximately 5 p.m. on July 12, according to John Scaggs of the U.S. Forest Service.
Smoke is visible from Apache and Canyon Lakes and along State Route 88. Visitors should use extreme caution when hiking Reavis Trail 109.
Currently, the fire is not threatening any homes or structures and fire crews continue to monitor the incident.
The Davis Fire is burning through grass and brush in steep, inaccessible terrain on the Mesa and Tonto Basin Ranger Districts. Spread is mostly to the south and west as cliff and bluffs are restricting spread to the north and large drainages are limiting spread to the southeast and west.
The weather forecast is projecting dispersed rain showers in the area over the next 24 hours.