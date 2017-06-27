U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrest Apache Junction resident
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales working with a canine at the Dennis DeConcini crossing on the morning of June 20 found almost 66 pounds of meth, worth an estimated $198,000, inside the door panel of a Mazda van driven by a 21-year-old woman from Apache Junction, according to a press release at https://www.cbp.gov.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.