Camera to assist Apache Junction police in investigations of missing, exploited children
(Photo courtesy of AJPD)
The Apache Junction Police Department would like to thank the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for a recent donation.
From left, AJPD Property Technician Jason Yates and AJPD Crime Scene Technician Stephanie Bourgeois show off the new Canon EOS Rebel 75 camera that was received last week.
Officer Bourgeois applied for a grant in order to obtain the camera that will be used to assist AJPD in investigations of missing and exploited children.
